LOL! Somizi pokes fun at '22-year' age gap between him and Mohale

Somizi is taking any criticism he may get for the age gap between him and hubby Mohale in his stride, even cracking jokes about it.

The Idols SA judge has seen his marriage cast under a microscope from the moment he tied the knot, fighting off claims that Mohale is not happy in the relationship and that he may just be there for Somizi’s coins.

So Somgaga used a hilarious video of an old lady, saying she didn’t want to go into quarantine with her husband of 60 years during the spread of Covid-19, to joke about him and Mohale.

“Me and my husband Mohale only in 30 years, because if it's in 60 years I'll be 107 years old and he will be 85 years old. Andizi,” he joked.