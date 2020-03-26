LOL! Somizi pokes fun at '22-year' age gap between him and Mohale
Somizi is taking any criticism he may get for the age gap between him and hubby Mohale in his stride, even cracking jokes about it.
The Idols SA judge has seen his marriage cast under a microscope from the moment he tied the knot, fighting off claims that Mohale is not happy in the relationship and that he may just be there for Somizi’s coins.
So Somgaga used a hilarious video of an old lady, saying she didn’t want to go into quarantine with her husband of 60 years during the spread of Covid-19, to joke about him and Mohale.
“Me and my husband Mohale only in 30 years, because if it's in 60 years I'll be 107 years old and he will be 85 years old. Andizi,” he joked.
Followers were hosing themselves at Somgaga’s quick wit and flooded the comments section with laughing emojis.
Responding to criticism about his relationship previously, Somizi said he had “been quiet for way too long” and was tired of people who were not his friend or family involving themselves in his private life.
“All of you saying such; you don’t sleep next to me. You don’t wake up next to me. You don’t know how moody and cranky I become. You have never smelled my morning breath. Have you ever wondered why I was attracted to him in the first place.
“Have you ever thought how I would never date my duplicate. How we are completely different people and personalities. How his calm demeanour turns me on.”
He said he was wise enough to know when he was not truly loved.
“Most of you who are busy saying things about him would not hesitate taking his place should the opportunity arise. You never think that someone like him can love someone like me genuinely.
“You always place material gains in everything. And even if that was the reason, so what? Am I complaining? [You're] busy saying he’s using me for money. Hayi suka niyakhathaza,” he added.