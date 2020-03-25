WATCH | Somizi urges fans to buy from street vendors before lockdown

The lockdown lasts until April 16.

Somizi has encouraged his followers to support the vendors so they have an income to sustain them during the lockdown.

The Idols SA judge led by example, posting a video of himself buying from a street vendor on Tuesday.

“I am doing my part and encouraging people to do their part. Go to the vendors first and support them. Buy what you can, what you need, but also what you can get at any other supermarket. The supermarkets are going to survive, they (vendors) won't survive the 21 days,” Somizi said in the video.

He listed some of the products the vendors sell and said: “Go support local, go support street vendors. It is very important.”