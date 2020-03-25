TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Somizi urges fans to buy from street vendors before lockdown

25 March 2020 - 11:30 By Kyle Zeeman
Somizi has asked people to spread the love in this difficult time.
Image: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape

While South Africans prepare for a 21-day lockdown to contain the spread of Covid-19, Somizi Mhlongo has urged those stocking up to get their fresh fruit and veg from street vendors while they can.

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday announced a national lockdown starting at  midnight on Thursday. Grocery stores and essential services will continue to operate, but street vendors won't

The lockdown lasts until April 16.

Somizi has encouraged his followers to support the vendors so they have an income to sustain them during the lockdown.

The Idols SA judge led by example, posting a video of himself buying from a street vendor on Tuesday.

“I am doing my part and encouraging people to do their part. Go to the vendors first and support them. Buy what you can, what you need, but also what you can get at any other supermarket. The supermarkets are going to survive, they (vendors) won't survive the 21 days,” Somizi said in the video.

He listed some of the products the vendors sell and said: “Go support local, go support street vendors. It is very important.”

Among those to applaud Somizi for his actions was One South Africa (Osa) leader Mmusi Maimane.

This is powerful. Let’s all do our part. Thank you, Somizi,” he wrote.

Ma Yvonne Chaka Chaka added: “Well done Tsala. Ubuntu lobo”.

