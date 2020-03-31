PREACH! Siv Ngesi's Covid-19 lockdown posters are, honestly, exactly what you need right now

Stop what you are doing right now! Put the puzzle or Facebook scrolling down and pay attention to the gifts Siv Ngesi has given us during this lockdown.

The comedian and TV host has found a humorous way to entertain his followers on social media amid the lockdown: posters.

Yup! While many of us are starting to lose our minds from physical distancing or self-isolating, the actor and comedian has reminded his followers to check themselves.

Taking to Instagram, Siv expressed the importance of staying at home during the lockdown, saying he was upset and irritated by staying indoors until he “checked” him.

“Yes, it would be best for everyone if people in the township and rural areas stayed inside during this lockdown but this is South Africa and those who have, refuse to understand why they don’t,” Siv wrote, sharing a pic of a message on a wall reading: "You're not stuck at home, you're safe at home."