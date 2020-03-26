TshisaLIVE

Siv Ngesi goes in hard at people who 'are taking coronavirus to the rural areas'

26 March 2020 - 13:00 By Masego Seemela
Siv Ngesi calls out people who aren't doing their best to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
Siv Ngesi calls out people who aren't doing their best to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
Image: Instagram/Siv Ngesi

While many South Africans prepare for the nationwide lockdown from midnight on Thursday, actor Siv Ngesi believes citizens aren't doing their best to curb the spread of the virus.

Covid-19 continues to be a constant debate on social media, and Siv shared his frustrations with South Africans who continue to crowd spaces and insist on going back home before the lockdown.

Taking to Twitter, Siv shared crowded scenes of Johannesburg's Park Station, saying South Africans weren't doing their best to reduce the spread of the virus, which might end up having dire consequences.

“We are doing just like Italy ... taking corona to the rural areas. If this gets there, we will have mass graves or have to burn bodies.”

Siv prayed that he was wrong and what happened to the Italians wouldn't happen to South Africans.

He also shared a message he had got from an Italian friend about the impact of the virus.

“Italian friend: This is how my country youngsters have killed their grandmas, grandpas, aunties and put entire communities at risk. I pray for all us here in SA that you and I are wrong and it will not happen.”

Siv said he understood that some people did not have anywhere else to go, but said people needed to realise that the virus would continue spreading regardless.  

“Yes we understand this ... but this virus doesn’t care! But hey, we will speak about it in a few weeks and say 'we didn’t know'.”

Though he feels that the 21-day lockdown was necessary, Siv expressed fears that it might not end well.

MORE

Prince Kaybee cancels Turkey gig amid coronavirus outbreak

'I am no longer going to Turkey this week because of the corona pandemic’
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

WATCH | This video of Siv Ngesi working out will motivate you to get started

Siv is already hard at work
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Siv Ngesi: Y’all cancelling Black Coffee, but will hear his songs & uncancel him fast

So does he remain cancelled or nah?
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

Most read

  1. Bonang Matheba causes a storm by dancing to AKA’s music TshisaLIVE
  2. 'They refused to test me because I didn’t show symptoms’: Sho Madjozi on ... TshisaLIVE
  3. IN MEMES | Twitter calls out 'Mnakwethu' participant for being a 'liar' TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | This moment left us in our feels at Zola Nombona's intimate baby shower TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | 'I'm scared, the joke is over'- Somizi urges Mzansi to stay home amid ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

No dogs walks, no alcohol, limited transport: Ministers clarify #21DayLockdown
Eloquent Designs makes face masks to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus
X