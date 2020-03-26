Siv Ngesi goes in hard at people who 'are taking coronavirus to the rural areas'

Covid-19 continues to be a constant debate on social media, and Siv shared his frustrations with South Africans who continue to crowd spaces and insist on going back home before the lockdown.

Taking to Twitter, Siv shared crowded scenes of Johannesburg's Park Station, saying South Africans weren't doing their best to reduce the spread of the virus, which might end up having dire consequences.

“We are doing just like Italy ... taking corona to the rural areas. If this gets there, we will have mass graves or have to burn bodies.”