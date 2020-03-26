Siv Ngesi goes in hard at people who 'are taking coronavirus to the rural areas'
While many South Africans prepare for the nationwide lockdown from midnight on Thursday, actor Siv Ngesi believes citizens aren't doing their best to curb the spread of the virus.
Covid-19 continues to be a constant debate on social media, and Siv shared his frustrations with South Africans who continue to crowd spaces and insist on going back home before the lockdown.
Taking to Twitter, Siv shared crowded scenes of Johannesburg's Park Station, saying South Africans weren't doing their best to reduce the spread of the virus, which might end up having dire consequences.
“We are doing just like Italy ... taking corona to the rural areas. If this gets there, we will have mass graves or have to burn bodies.”
No pic is not old we checked and I know there’s a reason. But reason won’t stop the spread— Siv Ngesi (@iamSivN) March 25, 2020
Listen u sensitive idiots,we understand there’s a reason why everyone is traveling back home! Them having a reason,wont stop them spreadin the virus!The fact is that ,samething happened in Italy,many had excuses/justifications!Lastly u callin us privileged ,won’t stop the virus— Siv Ngesi (@iamSivN) March 25, 2020
Siv prayed that he was wrong and what happened to the Italians wouldn't happen to South Africans.
He also shared a message he had got from an Italian friend about the impact of the virus.
“Italian friend: This is how my country youngsters have killed their grandmas, grandpas, aunties and put entire communities at risk. I pray for all us here in SA that you and I are wrong and it will not happen.”
Italian friend— Siv Ngesi (@iamSivN) March 25, 2020
“This is how my country youngsters have killed their granmas, granpas, aunties and put entire communities at risk. I pray for all us here in SA that you and i are wrong and it will not happen”
😢 #CoronavirusInSA #lockDownSouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/oizVUFO8sX
Siv said he understood that some people did not have anywhere else to go, but said people needed to realise that the virus would continue spreading regardless.
“Yes we understand this ... but this virus doesn’t care! But hey, we will speak about it in a few weeks and say 'we didn’t know'.”
Yes we understand this .... but this virus doesn’t care! But hey we will speak about it in a few weeks and say “we didn’t know” https://t.co/7t1bCFSEs8— Siv Ngesi (@iamSivN) March 25, 2020
Though he feels that the 21-day lockdown was necessary, Siv expressed fears that it might not end well.