TshisaLIVE

Siv Ngesi: Y’all cancelling Black Coffee, but will hear his songs & uncancel him fast

05 December 2019 - 13:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Siv Ngesi has weighed in on Black Coffee and Enhle Mbali's divorce.
Siv Ngesi has weighed in on Black Coffee and Enhle Mbali's divorce.
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Comedian and TV personality Siv Ngesi has taken on those who have “cancelled” Black Coffee in light of his divorce from actress Enhle Mbali.

Enhle confirmed the pair's separation in a social media video last month, after the divorce was detailed in a court application filed by her.

The matter returned to the spotlight this week when Black Coffee told City Press that the couple had “tried everything, such as seeing a therapist and a life coach, but nothing worked”.

“In April this year, I sent a lengthy e-mail to her in which I suggested that we should separate and she should find a place to stay with the kids and I would pay for it. I did that because I wanted us to improve our marriage and to be more involved with them. But she declined the offer,” he said.

The star was slammed for “breaking up with Enhle via e-mail” and “cancelled” by many.

Siv was amused and took to Twitter to ask if their boycott would last when the DJs music was played on the dance floor.

“You all say Black Coffee is cancelled, but wait till one of his songs plays in a club. You'll uncancel fast fast,” he said.

His followers joked that in some cases he had already been uncancelled.

MORE

Enhle Mbali on Black Coffee divorce: 'I’ve had to explain the unexplainable to my children'

'I once again ask for silence in this time. Please. Not for me but my children!'
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Fans slam Black Coffee for 'breaking up with Enhle via e-mail'

Users flocked to Twitter to slam the DJ for 'breaking up through email' and offer prayers for Enhle
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Black Coffee on working with Pharrell Williams and 80% local music quota

Plus the muso revealed what's on his tour rider.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Fans slam Black Coffee for 'breaking up with Enhle via e-mail' TshisaLIVE
  2. Maphorisa labelled 'comedian of the year' after Faith Nketsi performance 'flop' TshisaLIVE
  3. AKA tattoo has the internet in tears: Here are five reactions, including AKA’s TshisaLIVE
  4. Enhle Mbali on Black Coffee divorce: 'I’ve had to explain the unexplainable to ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Gospel star Neyi Zimu has died TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Ready, set and go! Black Friday has arrived
North West traffic officers accused of trying to bribe driver
X