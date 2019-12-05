Siv Ngesi: Y’all cancelling Black Coffee, but will hear his songs & uncancel him fast

Comedian and TV personality Siv Ngesi has taken on those who have “cancelled” Black Coffee in light of his divorce from actress Enhle Mbali.

Enhle confirmed the pair's separation in a social media video last month, after the divorce was detailed in a court application filed by her.

The matter returned to the spotlight this week when Black Coffee told City Press that the couple had “tried everything, such as seeing a therapist and a life coach, but nothing worked”.

“In April this year, I sent a lengthy e-mail to her in which I suggested that we should separate and she should find a place to stay with the kids and I would pay for it. I did that because I wanted us to improve our marriage and to be more involved with them. But she declined the offer,” he said.

The star was slammed for “breaking up with Enhle via e-mail” and “cancelled” by many.

Siv was amused and took to Twitter to ask if their boycott would last when the DJs music was played on the dance floor.

“You all say Black Coffee is cancelled, but wait till one of his songs plays in a club. You'll uncancel fast fast,” he said.