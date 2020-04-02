WATCH | Oprah reunited with her man after 14 days of self-isolation
Media mogul Oprah Winfrey and her long-term partner Stedman Graham decided to take a walk together after they were reunited after 14 days of self-isolation.
With many people across the world taking extra care and practising physical distancing due to the coronavirus outbreak, Oprah was left with no choice but to distance herself from Stedman, who had been self-isolating as a precaution following extensive travel.
With help from two Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls graduates, Thando and Sadé, Oprah welcomed Stedman back home after two weeks of being apart.
A video shared on the Oprah Magazine Instagram page sees Oprah and her man taking their “short walk to freedom” for their first dinner together in 14 days.
During his time in quarantine, Oprah would "check in" on Stedman but at a safe distance. She also delivered food to his door for the duration of his quarantine.
In a post shared by Oprah Magazine, the media mogul can be seen taking some banana bread to Stedman.
While doing her occasional check-in, Oprah asked the author and entrepreneur what he was busy eating to which he replied: “I've just had some of that South African bread, some honey and peanut butter.”
Oprah & Stedman’s Quarantine Check-In #3: pic.twitter.com/De3sguodti— O The Oprah Magazine (@oprahmagazine) March 30, 2020
During an interview on Oprah Magazine's Instagram Live, Oprah joined the magazine's digital director Arianna Davis to explain how life was being apart from Stedman.
“He's at the guest house, because you all know I had pneumonia last year ... I had just gotten off of antibiotics last week, because I had a bronchial infection,” explained Oprah.
She added that Stedman had been late to the party in terms of understanding just how serious this global pandemic has become.