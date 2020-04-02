WATCH | Oprah reunited with her man after 14 days of self-isolation

Media mogul Oprah Winfrey and her long-term partner Stedman Graham decided to take a walk together after they were reunited after 14 days of self-isolation.

With many people across the world taking extra care and practising physical distancing due to the coronavirus outbreak, Oprah was left with no choice but to distance herself from Stedman, who had been self-isolating as a precaution following extensive travel.

With help from two Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls graduates, Thando and Sadé, Oprah welcomed Stedman back home after two weeks of being apart.

A video shared on the Oprah Magazine Instagram page sees Oprah and her man taking their “short walk to freedom” for their first dinner together in 14 days.