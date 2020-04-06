Gallo’s latest #Quarantunes playlist is here to beat those Monday lockdown blues

Luckily, music is always there to inspire and change the mood, and Gallo Record Company has the ultimate plug with its lockdown playlists.

The company has created specific playlists to help South Africans get through the hard times, and on Monday released an epic list to help you shake off the lockdown blues.

Here are the top five tracks Gallo believes will brighten up your day:

• Wanted and Loved by Wandile Mbambeni

• Nomthandazo by Joe Nina

• Monkey Gone to Heaven by Absinthe

• Scars by Yanga

• Let It Burn by Jeremy Loops

Gallo’s daily playlists revolve around a theme, that keeps it fun and refreshing.

General manager Rob Cowling explained that the idea for the playlists came from a desire to keep people entertained and hopeful while stuck at home.

“The idea is to still remain sensitive to the crisis, but show we can be resilient as a society.

“We want to help the process and make it a little more bearable and easier for society through our artists’ music. If it helps people to focus and is a reminder to follow the key recommendations to stay clean and safe, and prevent the spread of the virus, then Gallo has succeeded in trying to do our bit to help.”