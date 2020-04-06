TshisaLIVE

Idols SA winner Yanga Sobetwa launches hygiene campaign to help curb Covid-19

06 April 2020 - 07:00 By Masego Seemela
Yanga's campaign is aimed at teaching children the life-saving importance of washing their hands during the Covid-19 pandemic and nationwide lockdown.
Image: Supplied

With the 21-day lockdown meaning most artists are unable to perform live for their fans, Idols SA winner Yanga Sobetwa is using this time to educate young girls and boys about the importance of washing their hands during the coronavirus pandemic.

Yanga told TshisaLIVE it is important for young people to take the virus seriously.

“Covid-19 is affecting every living human being in the world. It's only human for me to want to spread awareness about how to protect yourself from this disease and getting infected.

“For me, this campaign is important because I have a group of little kids who are following me, who are looking up to me.  I want to be a role model who shows young children how to protect themselves from the virus.”

The singer said with her campaign she was trying to save every child from contracting the virus.  

“The reason why it means so much to me to be behind the campaign is that I believe every child has to pursue their dreams and goals. If we cannot defeat this pandemic, and if a  person with a platform like me doesn't encourage my audience to wash their hands, then we'd have a generation not taking this pandemic seriously.”

With President Cyril Ramaphosa instructing citizens to stay at home during lockdown, Yanga shared the importance of each citizen doing their part.

“It's very important to stay at home. This pandemic is a matter of life and death. There's no other reason why the government is telling us home but to save our lives. It's important to adhere to this call,” she told TshisaLIVE.

