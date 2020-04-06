Idols SA winner Yanga Sobetwa launches hygiene campaign to help curb Covid-19

With the 21-day lockdown meaning most artists are unable to perform live for their fans, Idols SA winner Yanga Sobetwa is using this time to educate young girls and boys about the importance of washing their hands during the coronavirus pandemic.

Yanga told TshisaLIVE it is important for young people to take the virus seriously.

“Covid-19 is affecting every living human being in the world. It's only human for me to want to spread awareness about how to protect yourself from this disease and getting infected.

“For me, this campaign is important because I have a group of little kids who are following me, who are looking up to me. I want to be a role model who shows young children how to protect themselves from the virus.”

The singer said with her campaign she was trying to save every child from contracting the virus.

“The reason why it means so much to me to be behind the campaign is that I believe every child has to pursue their dreams and goals. If we cannot defeat this pandemic, and if a person with a platform like me doesn't encourage my audience to wash their hands, then we'd have a generation not taking this pandemic seriously.”