WATCH | AKA: You know I’m the one who got Anatii to rap in Xhosa?

AKA has spoken candidly about his friendship with Anatii, and how working with him has left them both better and greater artists.

With his personal news making more headlines than he'd like, people may forget that AKA is actually a gifted artist who has contributed to the Mzansi music scene.

Speaking to Helen Herimbi on her YouTube i(m)bali series, the rapper opened up about his joint album, Be Careful What You Wish For, with Anatii, and how he "activated" Anatii's Xhosa creativity while recording the song 10 Fingers for the project .

"You know I’m the one who got Anatii to rap in Xhosa? I'm the one who said: 'Dude why are you rapping in English. Start rapping in your language.' Do you know Yanga Chief actually wrote [the 10 Fingers] chorus? I called Yanga in and said: ‘Yo, please can you activate this man’s juice," the rapper said.

Anatii went on to use Xhosa heavily on his next album, and AKA said he has ultimate respect for his artistry.

"That time I spent with Anatii, he really embraced it and can you hear the artist he is today? Anatii is another one of my lil bros. I've got the most ultimate respect for Anatii. Ha! But Anatii and I also didn't like each other at some point."