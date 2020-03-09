Rapper Kid X is officially off the love market

Rapper Kid X is getting ready to tie the knot with his long-time girlfriend, and has revealed he has paid lobola.

Mzansi is in full celebration about the news that Kid X is gonna be the next rapper to gift Mzansi with another #SAHipHop wedding. This after the rapper shared a beautiful picture on his Instagram of his beau, Dudu Chili, with a caption that revealed his intentions to change her surname to Mahlangu.

Although he wasn't keen to share details just yet, Kid X confirmed to TshisaLIVE that he proposed to Dudu and has paid lobola.

"Yes, we are engaged and I have paid lobola but I'm not trying to have an interview about it," Kid X told TshisaLIVE.

Kid X and Dudu have been dating for a while and the two never hid their romance, as appreciation and loved-up snaps of each other flooded the 'gram from as early as 2017.

In his music video for Mntwana Womuntu, featuring legendary Maskandi duo Shwi Nomtekhala, the beautiful Dudu plays Kid X’s love interest.

Dudu, who is a model and entrepreneur, also took to her Instagram to share that on 9 February 2020 her life changed, and she shared a Bible scripture about marriage.

“9/02/2020. Therefore a man shall leave his father and his mother and hold fast to his wife and they shall become one flesh. - Genesis 2:24."

The couple received tons of love and congratulatory messages on their TL from people like Nomuzi Mabena, Kwesta, Zingah and Yanga Chief.

“Yoh that was so hard to keep quiet about! Cried when u told me! Tearing up now. Love you both!” said Kwesta’s wife Yonelwa.

They look super cute together.