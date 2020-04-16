TshisaLIVE

Jussie Smollett 'partied' with one of his alleged attackers — reports

16 April 2020 - 16:18 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Actor Jussie Smollett was arrested for allegedly lying to the police about his assault.
Image: FREDERIC J. BROWN / AFP

Damning claims that actor Jussie Smollett had an apparent sexual relationship with one of his alleged attackers have emerged.

Page Six reported that Smollett and Ambimbola Abel Osundairo, who worked on the 'Empire' set, were spotted together multiple times at a Chicago bathhouse.

Smollett stands accused of paying Ambimbola Abel and his brother, Olabinjo Osundairo, to stage a “racist” and “homophobic” attack on him in January last year.

At the time he said two “masked men” attacked him, tied a rope around his neck and poured an unknown chemical on him while they chanted Donald Trump's MAGA, which means “Make America Great Again,” BBC reported.

Smollett was accused of hiring the brothers to stage the attack, an allegation he has denied.

Attorney for the brothers Gloria Schmidt Rodriguez told Fox News they “have no interest in bringing further attention to false statements. They urge anyone interested in the facts of this lawsuit to read the court documents.”

