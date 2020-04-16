Jussie Smollett 'partied' with one of his alleged attackers — reports

Smollett stands accused of paying Ambimbola Abel and his brother, Olabinjo Osundairo, to stage a “racist” and “homophobic” attack on him in January last year.

At the time he said two “masked men” attacked him, tied a rope around his neck and poured an unknown chemical on him while they chanted Donald Trump's MAGA, which means “Make America Great Again,” BBC reported.

Smollett was accused of hiring the brothers to stage the attack, an allegation he has denied.

Attorney for the brothers Gloria Schmidt Rodriguez told Fox News they “have no interest in bringing further attention to false statements. They urge anyone interested in the facts of this lawsuit to read the court documents.”