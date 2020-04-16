Social media reacts to 'Madam and Mercy' reality show debut

Being former Real Housewives of Johannesburg stars, South Africans who got the opportunity to know of the flashy mother-daughter duo in the show's first season will be able to get a better insight of who they are in their 13 reality shows.

Speaking to City Press, Evodia said what fans will witness is tears, emotions and vulnerability.

“Viewers are going to see another side of me that they have never seen before. I am letting my people into my own space, from my humble beginnings to where I am today. You are going to see me at my lowest.”

Madam became a viewers’ favourite when she starred in the first season of The Real Housewives of Johannesburg with her many knowing her for her popular catchphrase: “What a joke my darling!”

This is what viewers had to say about the show: