TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Comedian Lihle Msimang warns people not to 'die' for 15 seconds of fame on the socials

20 April 2020 - 06:52 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
Comedian Lihle Msimang is concerned about risky behaviour during lockdown.
Comedian Lihle Msimang is concerned about risky behaviour during lockdown.
Image: Via Twitter

Comedian Lihle Msimang has warned people not to risk their lives for the sake of being Insta famous after videos emerged showing people literally playing with fire.

Lihle took to her daily Instagram lockdown vlog to point out that it's going to be all fun and games until the lockdown is lifted and people have seriously messed up their lives or lost their lives for retweets, TikTok likes and Facebook laughs.

"Lockdown is going to kill some of you guys, yazi. Just watch Generations like a good human and stay safe," Lihle captioned her video.

In her vlog, the comedian shared three videos posted by people on social media in which they literally set themselves alight themselves to entertain their followers.

Perhaps the sudden surge in risky behaviour on the socials is stemming from all the extra time people have on their hands, or they are cries for help.

Whatever the reasons, Lihle wants people to remember that Covid-19 will eventually end and when it does, it would be a shame if a person had serious burns or lost their eyesight for a few seconds of clout.

"I don't think people are okay. I said in my last post that people were going to 'die' for useless things. What is up with the obsession people (suddenly) have with baby oil and fire? Please stop it. Just stop," Lihle said.

Watch the video below.

Lihle Msimang's fate in comedy was decided by her folks

Lihle Msimang left it up to her parents to decide if she comedy was meant for her.
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Take cover! 'Roast Battle South Africa' returns with Trevor Noah as referee

Comedy Central's verbal punch-up between celebrity comedians is back for a second season, writes Matthew Vice
Lifestyle
1 year ago

Gauteng government creates lockdown entertainment programme

The Gauteng government has created a 21-day stay-at-home entertainment programme.
News
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Rachel Kolisi hits back after being trolled for straightening her two-year-old ... TshisaLIVE
  2. MaMkhize is considering 'selling bananas' instead of 'sitting around crying' TshisaLIVE
  3. DJ Fresh, Kaya FM and Radio 2000 win big at The Radio Awards TshisaLIVE
  4. 'Isibaya' actress Thuli Thabethe hits back at #CelebritiesAreNotTeachers ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Social media reacts to 'Madam and Mercy' reality show debut TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Trump to halt World Health Organisation funding over handling of coronavirus
Flight to fight Covid-19: Pilots bring food & medical supplies to those in need
X