WATCH | Comedian Lihle Msimang warns people not to 'die' for 15 seconds of fame on the socials

Comedian Lihle Msimang has warned people not to risk their lives for the sake of being Insta famous after videos emerged showing people literally playing with fire.

Lihle took to her daily Instagram lockdown vlog to point out that it's going to be all fun and games until the lockdown is lifted and people have seriously messed up their lives or lost their lives for retweets, TikTok likes and Facebook laughs.

"Lockdown is going to kill some of you guys, yazi. Just watch Generations like a good human and stay safe," Lihle captioned her video.

In her vlog, the comedian shared three videos posted by people on social media in which they literally set themselves alight themselves to entertain their followers.

Perhaps the sudden surge in risky behaviour on the socials is stemming from all the extra time people have on their hands, or they are cries for help.

Whatever the reasons, Lihle wants people to remember that Covid-19 will eventually end and when it does, it would be a shame if a person had serious burns or lost their eyesight for a few seconds of clout.

"I don't think people are okay. I said in my last post that people were going to 'die' for useless things. What is up with the obsession people (suddenly) have with baby oil and fire? Please stop it. Just stop," Lihle said.

Watch the video below.