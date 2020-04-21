TshisaLIVE

Idris Elba suggests 'volunteer quarantine' after pandemic ends

The internet doesn't think it's a good idea...

21 April 2020 - 12:00 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
British actor Idris Elba suggested that perhaps the world will benefit from taking time out in the future to remember what happened during the pandemic.
Image: AFP PHOTO / NIKLAS HALLE'N

Idris Elba and his wife Sabrina have finally reached a stage where they feel like they have recovered after contracting the coronavirus in March.

The actor - who also took part in the global One World: Together At Home event over the weekend – shared his opinions with Associated Press on what he thinks should happened after the pandemic.

“I think that the world should take a week of quarantine every year just to remember this time. Remember each other. I really do.”

“I think it's… other species use it. It's called hibernation. But it does remind you that the world doesn't tick on your time,” Idris said.

Needless to say, tweeps (who are mostly fed up with lockdown at this point) weren't super eager to jump on to that suggestion. Perhaps it may have been way too soon to suggest such because all Idris collected on the net was this reaction.

At the moment, no one seems to think that Idris's suggestion is a good one... especially not tweeps.

Maybe the suggestion might sound more appealing when everybody has "forgotten" the feeling of being under lockdown.

Maybe...

