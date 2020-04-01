Idris Elba on Covid-19: I thought I was going to see the worst of it as an asthmatic

Idris added that the pair had finished their quarantine period but because of travel restrictions worldwide can't travel home.

“We're past the quarantine period but we're a little bit stuck in limbo because we can't get a flight home. So we just have to sit still for a little bit. I think the worst of it has probably passed.”

He said this was difficult because he doesn't really sit still, and the pair have a little bit of cabin fever.

Still, the star is grateful to have not been seriously ill from the virus and encouraged everyone to stay positive and healthy.

“Take it from me, man, I thought I was definitely going to see the worst of it as an asthmatic. Thankfully I came through, and you can too,” he said, before giving a shout-out to all those helping others through these difficult times.