Rami Chuene: 'We can’t end the lockdown too soon'

As Wednesday marks 27 days of the national lockdown, veteran actress Rami Chuene urges South Africans to adjust their minds to a possible six-month-long period of staying at home.

Though the government has not officially announced that the lockdown will be extended, the veteran actress suggested that South Africans needed to get to grips with the thought of staying home longer than they had anticipated.

Taking to Twitter Rami suggested that judging from President Cyril Ramaphosa's speech on Tuesday night, a six-month-long plan had been put in place which she believes meant that the lockdown was not about to come to an end any time soon.

“A provision for the next couple of months has been made. Six months to be exact. We can’t end the lockdown too soon. We must do it in phases or stages. We gonna have to be patient, trust the process and #StayAtHome.”