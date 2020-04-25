Cornet Mamabolo's throwback to his high school swag will leave you howling

“I am failing to understand how my matric dance partner back then found me cool. I think you were lying to me ..." he said jokingly.

Cornet tried to defend his past style and said in retrospect he blames his “love for the arts”.

“Eish but also I was too much into arts and anything that meant me getting attention was relevant.”

The star shared that he was blind to the sentimental value the 2009 picture had and he added that at the time he didn't believe he would ever make it to the small screen.

“This is one of the pictures that whenever I look at it, I realise how much I was convinced that television was not my thing. I have always believed that television was for cool good looking guys that are fluent in English. The universe proved me wrong and gave me one of the biggest shows in Africa in my indigenous language. Sepedi.”