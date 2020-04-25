TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Somizi tries the Bonang TikToks and it’s hilarious

25 April 2020 - 10:00 By Masego Seemela
Somizi's impersonation of Bonang Matheba is on point.
Image: Instagram/Somizi Mhlongo

All those trying the Bonang TikToks better step aside and watch the pro: Somizi.

They say your best friend knows you better than anyone else and this was certainly the case with SomG, who killed his TikTok version of SA's most loved personality. 

Taking to Instagram rocking a pink wig coupled with B's iconic shades and dazzling lip gloss, the media personality fleek'd his way through this version of the Bonang challenge. 

While many applauded SomG for slaying almost anything he does, others couldn't help how strikingly accurate he was at impersonating Bonang.

They were even ready to hand him a bottle House of BNG. 

Somizi is not the only person to try out the Bonang TikTok videos.

Here are some of B's adoring fans who've tried it out: 

