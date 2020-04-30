TshisaLIVE

Maps Maponyane on the high increase in Covid-19 cases

“You can’t help but feel a bit anxious with these rapidly rising numbers and easing of the lockdown about to take place.”

30 April 2020 - 10:00 By Masego Seemela
Maps Maponyane raises his concerns about the increasing Covid-19 cases in SA.
With the implementation of level 4 lockdown just hours away, media personality Maps Maponyane has expressed concern about the easing of restrictions.

According to health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize, on Wednesday SA recorded its single biggest 24-hour jump in Covid-19 cases, as the total surged to 5,350.

This was an increase of 354 cases from Tuesday. The minister also revealed that another 10 deaths were recorded, taking the total to 103.

“As at today [Wednesday] the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in South Africa is 5,350 — an increase of 354 cases. This is the highest number of cases in a 24-hour cycle recorded to date and represents a 73% increase relative to the day before,” the minister said.

News of the jump in recorded cases did not sit well with many South Africans, especially Maps, who shared on Twitter how anxious he was about the rapid increase.

“5,350 confirmed cases now in SA. That's an increase of 354 cases from yesterday, with 103 people dead from Covid-19. You can't help but feel a bit anxious with these rapidly rising numbers and an easing of the lockdown about to take place.”

While Maps expressed the nervousness that level 4 will bring, he also weighed in on people being able to cycle, run and walk within their neighbourhoods between 6am and 9am. 

“Good thing considering that everyone will just be out at the same time now, and Covid-19 only kicks in after 9am,” Maps sarcastically wrote in a tweet.

