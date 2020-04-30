Maps Maponyane on the high increase in Covid-19 cases

With the implementation of level 4 lockdown just hours away, media personality Maps Maponyane has expressed concern about the easing of restrictions.

According to health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize, on Wednesday SA recorded its single biggest 24-hour jump in Covid-19 cases, as the total surged to 5,350.

This was an increase of 354 cases from Tuesday. The minister also revealed that another 10 deaths were recorded, taking the total to 103.