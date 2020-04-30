Boity on sangoma journey: 'I wasn’t doing it for attention or to boost my career'

Despite the backlash she got from some on social media for announcing that she was starting her spiritual journey a few years ago, Boity is glad she opened up a discussion on traditional healers.

Speaking to Glamour magazine recently, Boity noted her family and spiritual journey were at the core of what kept her motivated.

She shut down any suggestions that she had shared her journey with fans to further her career.

“I don’t have any regrets about letting people in. I took a huge risk because back then people wouldn’t have revealed much about this aspect of their lives, preferring instead to keep it private.

“It was part of my spiritual journey to be open about it. I wasn’t doing it for attention or to boost my career. I’m glad that I did it because as the year progressed, people were inspired, young girls who are on a spiritual journey especially ... it was to challenge mainstream beliefs about traditional healing and show people there was nothing to fear.”

The TV presenter turned rapper expressed how far South Africans have come in accepting topics about spirituality.

Boity surprised many of her fans in 2016 when she took to social media, confirming that she was set to undergo training to become a sangoma.

Speaking to Bona magazine at the time, Boity said that even as a child she dreamt about situations and events that would then happen in real life. She said that as she got older she felt the void inside her more and more.

She told Sunday World in 2016 that the matter was sensitive and she preferred to keep the details of it private.

“Yes I did go thwasa but I'm not going to practise as a sangoma. This is a very sensitive matter that I don't want to talk about in the media. It's a personal matter and way too deep to be reduced into a celebrity gossip in the newspaper. It's a secret. It's so much deeper.”