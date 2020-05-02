TshisaLIVE

Maps' cute birthday shout-out to Boity will leave you deep in the feels

02 May 2020 - 11:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Fans are totes convinced that Maps Maponyane and Boity are a thing.
Fans are totes convinced that Maps Maponyane and Boity are a thing.
Image: Maps Maponyane's Instagram

Boity was flooded with messages of love for her 30th birthday this week, but perhaps none were sweeter than the shout-out from her 'bestie' Maps Maponyane.

Fans are convinced that the pair are dating, and the internet is not short of evidence to prove the pair are more than just friends.

So all eyes were on Maps this week when friends and fans celebrated Boity's birthday.

And he didn't disappoint, penning a cute message to the star.

“Like the joy, the memories are endless. I hope I let you know often enough just how grateful I am for you. Happy Birthday and Happy Big 3.0.!”

He said he was excited to see what the next few years had in store for her.

“I'm excited for all that this next decade has in store for you, and all the fun you'll be having while scaling those heights. This is only the beginning.”

Boity responded with a cute message of her own.

“Mapsy! Thank you so much for being you to me! I love and appreciate you wholeheartedly! Thank you for everything!”

Speculation over the pair's romance has been swirling for over a year. On her reality show last month, Boity visited Maps' restaurant and even gave him a young kiss.

They even joked about getting married and having babies, but Boity said they were just friends.

“There is no vibes between me and Maps, we are homies. Geez!” she said.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Boity dishes on her relationship with Maps: There are no vibes, we are homies

Boity x Maps could be the best part of 2020 so far!
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Are you still single Boity? 'No, yes, maybe. We’ll see if it even lasts or not'

If you have questions about Boity Thulo’s love life, they may be answered in her new reality show, which hits small screens this week. Or not.
Lifestyle
2 months ago

Boity dishes on her love life & THOSE Maps rumours: 'I'm happily single'

It seems there is still a vacancy for the position of Boity's bae.
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Most read

  1. Somizi's reality show wins a Safta as The River scoops 10 awards TshisaLIVE
  2. Chris Brown is a big stan of comedian William Last TshisaLIVE
  3. Sipho Ngema’s daughter clears the air on 'funeral donations' plea TshisaLIVE
  4. Siv Ngesi defends Mmusi Maimane from claims he's 'undermining' Cyril Ramaphosa TshisaLIVE
  5. Anele Mdoda defends Nomzamo Mbatha after 'heartbreak meltdown' claims TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Here’s what level 4 during SA's lockdown means for you
‘What’s this nonsense!?’ Some South Africans stunned by cigarette ban U-turn
X