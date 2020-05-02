Maps' cute birthday shout-out to Boity will leave you deep in the feels

Boity was flooded with messages of love for her 30th birthday this week, but perhaps none were sweeter than the shout-out from her 'bestie' Maps Maponyane.

Fans are convinced that the pair are dating, and the internet is not short of evidence to prove the pair are more than just friends.

So all eyes were on Maps this week when friends and fans celebrated Boity's birthday.

And he didn't disappoint, penning a cute message to the star.

“Like the joy, the memories are endless. I hope I let you know often enough just how grateful I am for you. Happy Birthday and Happy Big 3.0.!”

He said he was excited to see what the next few years had in store for her.

“I'm excited for all that this next decade has in store for you, and all the fun you'll be having while scaling those heights. This is only the beginning.”