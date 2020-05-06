'It means the world to me' - SK can’t wait to breathe life into Shaka once more

Mzansi is super excited over news that SK Khoza will soon be back on their small screens, and the actor promises plenty of action from his character.

If you watch The Queen, then you know that Shaka died. His brother Sgaqagaqa choked the life out of him and even though none of the viewers wanted to believe it, Shaka actually died. We had a funeral and alles...

However, 2020 has gifted Mzansi with another plot twist after the announcement by Ferguson Films that SK will be back "balancing people real quick" on season five of the popular soapie.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE SK admitted that he was also shook by the turn of events, like us he thought Shaka's journey had reached the ultimate end of the road.

"It means the world to me. Shaka is one of my favourite characters to play, and I can’t wait to get back to set and start causing some serious damage."

"I’m very excited to be back. As we all saw the character “die”, I understood it had to propel the story in a certain direction but was always hopeful for a comeback. And here we are!" he gushed.

The resurrection of characters on the small screen has happened before but it remains "unnatural" and not easily absorbable for viewers. They now wait with great anticipation to see exactly how Shaka's "death" will be explained and played out.

Even though it was totally unexpected, there isn't a trace of sadness at the news of Shaka's upcoming return. Fans had gone as far as creating petitions to have him come back and now that their wish will be coming true, they are ecstatic.

A grateful SK told TshisaLIVE that he couldn't wait to be back on set and that despite the coronavirus that has left the whole world upside down, the positive feedback he's received since the announcement truly gave him a sense of excitement.

"People love Shaka and were devastated by his “death”. I’ve had a lot positive feedback regarding his return so I sense excitement all round.