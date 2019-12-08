TshisaLIVE

‘I was a little freaked out but thanks'- SK Khoza gets chased down by frantic fans

08 December 2019 - 11:59 By Masego Seemela
SK Khoza is grateful of the love he's been getting from fans.
SK Khoza is grateful of the love he's been getting from fans.
Image: Instagram/SK Khoza

The love that people have for actor SK Khoza is so bizarre that they even chase him down the street just to greet him.

A tweep tagged SK on Twitter and shared how he and his colleagues saw the actor the other day and hunted him down to wave at them.

“The other day at tea time, my colleagues and I saw uShaka (SK) and we chased him like nobody's business. He was in Merc behind us, took a sharp U-turn we could just let me wave at us nje qa SK Khoza. Thank you so much, it was such an honour to meet you.” 

Shocked by the experience he got from the fans, SK replied to the tweep that he was grateful for his support.

“Even though I was a little freaked out, it was a pleasure meeting you all. Ngiyabonga for your support.”

