Makgotso M weighs in on 'human lives vs profit' debate

“The fact that this is even a discussion is mind blowing!”

13 May 2020 - 07:00 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
Actress Makgotso M shared her thoughts on the lives vs profit debate.
Image: Makgotso/ Instagram

As Mzansi approaches the 50-day mark in the national lockdown, one of the biggest issues that has hogged TLs has been the “saving human lives vs saving a dying economy” debate. But for actress Makgotso M, the fact that the two have been compared blows her mind.

The actress took to Twitter to share how shook she was to realise that human life has indeed been weighed up against the economy. She said that she couldn't believe this was a real-life conversation being had.

The question is what's more important, human lives or profit? The fact that this is even a discussion is mind blowing,” she said.

Others agreed with her that it is absurd to equate human life to profit. However there were many others who said failure to have the discussion would land SA in deep trouble that would eventually see poverty take many more lives than Covid-19.

Makgotso recently shared that her mom is also one of the health workers, in the UK, working hard during this difficult time to ensure that every life that can be saved is saved.

Guys, that's my mommy! She on the right in the pic. She's like a real-life superhero. I feel so proud and blessed. In the second pic, she still looks so bubbly and optimistic in the midst of all this.”

Makgotso shared how proud she was of her mother and her colleagues who were in the front-line of the fight to save lives during the global pandemic.

“Such scary times to be honest and my prayers go out to all the nurses, doctors basically every hospital staff member who is fighting this virus head-on. May the Lord protect and guide you in this time. We pray for a cure, a solution to all of this,” she said.

TshisaLIVE
