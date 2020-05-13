Makgotso M weighs in on 'human lives vs profit' debate

As Mzansi approaches the 50-day mark in the national lockdown, one of the biggest issues that has hogged TLs has been the “saving human lives vs saving a dying economy” debate. But for actress Makgotso M, the fact that the two have been compared blows her mind.

The actress took to Twitter to share how shook she was to realise that human life has indeed been weighed up against the economy. She said that she couldn't believe this was a real-life conversation being had.

“The question is what's more important, human lives or profit? The fact that this is even a discussion is mind blowing,” she said.

Others agreed with her that it is absurd to equate human life to profit. However there were many others who said failure to have the discussion would land SA in deep trouble that would eventually see poverty take many more lives than Covid-19.