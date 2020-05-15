LISTEN | Sho Madjozi’s teases new ‘amapiano’ hit

DJ and producer Lisha deVOCALIST also shared a clip of it online, hailing it as “song of the year. No argument”.

Sho reposted his video and said the prediction was straight “facts”.

Fans went crazy for the track, making their feelings felt with fire emojis and praise hands.

Others felt it was not polished enough and said it needed more work.

Sho took to Instagram last month to post the first drafts of the song, asking producers to give it a beat.

“Attention producers! I wrote this song and it needs a beat. Use this sound, put it on a beat and post it with the hashtag #SenaAla! BPM: 126. Deadline: April 26. Get that quarantine money let’s goooo. Any genre is welcome,” she posted on Instagram.