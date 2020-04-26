Teach us, sis! — It took Sho Madjozi 12 hours to do her own hair, and fans are stannin hard
Everyone knows Sho has the coolest hair in Mzansi, but did you know it took the star 12 hours to do her hair this week?
The John Cena hitmaker was preparing to go live on Instagram to decide on a beat for her latest album, and gave fans a glimpse of the process she underwent to get ready.
In a video posted to TikTok and shared on her Twitter page, Sho can be seen going from brushing her hair to braiding in colour.
Yal bettttttttttttttttter tune in to my Live on Instagram at 9pm tonight because:— #JohnCena (@ShoMadjozi) April 23, 2020
1. I just hit a million followers 🥳
2. I spent a ridiculous amount of time doing my hair yesterday 😂
3. I have a couple of special guests [Thread] pic.twitter.com/YP1RETbi86
She told a fan it took her two days to get the strength to start on her hair, and 12 hours to complete the look.
“It took me two days to gain the strength to do it. Then it took me 12 hours in total once I started. I would literally never if I had another option,” she said
Fans were all here for it and filled her TL asking for tips on how to get the look.
Others were amazed at how talented she was to braid her own hair, and joked that with those skills, she will never be too broke to get her hair done.
