Teach us, sis! — It took Sho Madjozi 12 hours to do her own hair, and fans are stannin hard

26 April 2020 - 16:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Sho Madjozi's look took 12 hours to complete.
Sho Madjozi's look took 12 hours to complete.
Image: Sho Madjozi's Instagram

Everyone knows Sho has the coolest hair in Mzansi, but did you know it took the star 12 hours to do her hair this week?

The John Cena hitmaker was preparing to go live on Instagram to decide on a beat for her latest album, and gave fans a glimpse of the process she underwent to get ready.

In a video posted to TikTok and shared on her Twitter page, Sho can be seen going from brushing her hair to braiding in colour.

She told a fan it took her two days to get the strength to start on her hair, and 12 hours to complete the look.

“It took me two days to gain the strength to do it. Then it took me 12 hours in total once I started. I would literally never if I had another option,” she said

Fans were all here for it and filled her TL asking for tips on how to get the look.

Others were amazed at how talented she was to braid her own hair, and joked that with those skills, she will never be too broke to get her hair done.

