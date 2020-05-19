TshisaLIVE

Bathing in milk & lemons: Zenande Mfenyana's preggy photoshoot is everything!

19 May 2020 - 06:00 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
Actress Zenande Mfenyana is glowing with joy in her pregnacy.
Image: Instagram/Zenande Mfenyana

Since announcing and confirming her pregnancy, actress Zenande Mfenyana has given fans a glimpse of her maternity photoshoot, which is pure slayage. 

The actress, who plays Goodness on The Queen, revealed that she's expecting on Mother's Day. Even though the rumour mill had been swirling for a while, Zenande only shared her truth when she was ready.

Since letting the world in on her pregnancy journey, the actress has shared some of the most beautiful snaps from her maternity shoot.

We're talking flower crowns, milk baths, lemons and just pure joy on her face! 

See for yourself!

Zenande's underwater shots are still some of the most beautiful maternity shots Mzansi has ever been blessed to see in these celebville streets.

She shared some initial snaps looking absolutely stunning in a bright yellow, flowing outfit. She recently shared more snaps looking regal in red while underwater.

Just check how graceful she looks!

