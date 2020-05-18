IN MEMES | 'Uyajola 99's' drone camera left viewers totally disappointed!
Fans of Moja Love's Uyajola 99 were disappointed after the drone camera operator failed to capture a very dramatic scene which the episode had been building up towards.
The drone operator made viewers of the cheating reality show miss out on a heated confrontation between two lovers, and the viewers don't think they can forgive such a huge error.
The popular reality show had tons of drama, as usual.
The Limpopo-based episode was a situation, from how they called Jub Jub "Tjoop Tjoop" to the way Emmanuel lost his marbles when he found his girl in another guy's car.
Bricks were flying, the crew were running, Jub Jub was a bouncer in what looked to be a very heated fight, but just as it got to the climax the director gave the platform to the drone camera...
Emmanuel's emotions ran high as he is confronted with proof of his partner's infidelity. #Uyajola99— MojaLoveTv DStv Channel 157 (@MojaLoveTv) May 16, 2020
Sun at 21h00 on Moja LOVE DStv CH 157 pic.twitter.com/9bMroI24RN
Needless to say, the drone failed. All viewers saw, as the fight continued somewhere down there, were rooftops.
Mr Drone Operator totally missed the heated fight, and fans weren't impressed. All fans could say is that the drone operator must fall!
Check out the rest of the reactions below.
Also, whoever is controlling that Drone was a mess.— 💊🇸🇿♡Anele_Amantombazane_ ♡🇸🇿💊 (@Mellanin_Nellz) May 17, 2020
I was dizzy the entire time.
😩😩😩😩#Uyajola99Sundays pic.twitter.com/Pw3rbXPbF0
I think the camera was tired 😴 that drone flew from jhb to limpopo 😂😂😂😅😅😅 #Uyajola99Sundays # pic.twitter.com/m1fk7M1Xbh— Mrs Kill Monger 🍾💍👑🇿🇦 (@MrsKillMonger) May 17, 2020
Whoever was controlling the Drone Must Fall. #Uyajola99 #Uyajola99Sundays pic.twitter.com/QnU6OIaH3p— Man’s NOT Barry Roux (@AdvoBarryRoux) May 17, 2020
Never let a slow learner control a drone. All we saw were roof tops#Uyajola99Sundays pic.twitter.com/s4rHxhS589— Mpendulo (@MpenduloLukhel2) May 17, 2020
This drone is starting to bore now#Uyajola99Sundays pic.twitter.com/HfoMsvxzmD— Major General BSoul👮🏽♂️🚔 (@BSoul_Int) May 17, 2020
#Uyajola99Sundays this is the guy who's controlling the drone just deal with him... pic.twitter.com/6o3k5Evbpl— @Cornelius (@Corneli18223769) May 17, 2020
When I find the guy controlling the drone on #Uyajola99 #Uyajola99Sundays pic.twitter.com/kfH2OpqXT5— Dr Zoidberg ⚚ (@Terry_Royaltee) May 17, 2020
#Uyajola99 Drone Pilot needs to Go Back To School 🤞🤞🤞#Uyajola99Sundays pic.twitter.com/fsvLU5bS3N— Natt Aubrey (@Simply_Natt) May 17, 2020
The drone ain't working for me... #Uyajola99 #Uyajola99Sundays pic.twitter.com/DSNNhUvBkf— Precious_zoe (@Preciouszoe10) May 17, 2020
Can we all agree we don't want the drone anymore.#Uyajola99Sundays#Uyajola99 pic.twitter.com/5yhWVh584R— kamva (@KamvaJamnadas) May 17, 2020
#Uyajola99Sundays #Uyajola99— Tumi Sole (@tumisole) May 17, 2020
Drone ya Moja failed today! pic.twitter.com/IkMLng55dm