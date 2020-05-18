TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES | 'Uyajola 99's' drone camera left viewers totally disappointed!

18 May 2020 - 18:00 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
Viewers of 'Uyajola 99" believe Jub Jub needs to have 'the talk' with his drone camera operator.
Image: Via Jub Jub's Instagram

Fans of Moja Love's Uyajola 99 were disappointed after the drone camera operator failed to capture a very dramatic scene which the  episode had been building up towards.

The drone operator made viewers of the cheating reality show miss out on a heated confrontation between two lovers, and the viewers don't think they can forgive such a huge error.

The popular reality show had tons of drama, as usual.

The Limpopo-based episode was a situation, from how they called Jub Jub "Tjoop Tjoop" to the way Emmanuel lost his marbles when he found his girl in another guy's car.

Bricks were flying, the crew were running, Jub Jub was a bouncer in what looked to be a very heated fight, but just as it got to the climax the director gave the platform to the drone camera... 

Needless to say, the drone failed. All viewers saw, as the fight continued somewhere down there, were rooftops.

Mr Drone Operator totally missed the heated fight, and fans weren't impressed. All fans could say is that the drone operator must fall!

Check out the rest of the reactions below.

