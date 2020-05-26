Pearl Modiadie stands firm: 'I don't trust irresponsible drinkers to adhere to the lockdown rules'
Media personality Pearl Modiadie remains adamant that irresponsible drinkers will not adhere to the rules of the lockdown.
The Metro FM host ruffled some feathers this week when she weighed in on the government's decision to lift the ban on the sale of alcohol on level 3 of the lockdown, which is expected to start on June 1.
Alcohol will be sold at limited times under the eased lockdown, but restaurants are still not allowed to host sit-ins, said President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday.
Pearl weighed in on the matter on Monday, during her lunchtime radio show 'Lunch with Thomas and Pearl'.
Some listeners took to Twitter to challenge her views, with some saying alcohol helps them cope with mental illness and in stressful situations.
Others said the ban hardly makes a difference, as people are already buying the goods through illicit means.
Responding on Twitter, Pearl said her hesitation with the decision came from her not trusting irresponsible drinkers to adhere to the rules of the lockdown once they were under the influence of alcohol.
I’m talking about irresponsible drinkers. I don’t trust them to adhere to the rules of the lockdown once they’re under the influence of alcohol. https://t.co/BXgUuSBvwE— Pearl Modiadie (@PearlModiadie) May 25, 2020
Here are some of the other views shared on the matter by fans.
I think it’s a bad idea because once people get drunk they don’t want to sit at home but rather would want to galavant and others become violent so we’re going to see an increase in domestic violence at homes so I wish they can just reverse this decision— zanele lechelele (@zanlechelele) May 25, 2020
@MelBala I don't see any difference because people are still getting alcohol from the black market especially those who work and have cars #LTP— SkatanaSaVaal🇮🇹 (@kele_Tebza) May 25, 2020
People have beeeen drinking behind closed doors...they will continue to do so. They just wanted bottle stores to open because black market stock is becoming dry now— Tšwelela♌️ (@hauza_mercy) May 25, 2020
I imagine the unbanning of alcohol will make what is already happening cheaper as the black markets tend to double their prices.— Fortune L Majola (@BuddhaPalmSA) May 25, 2020