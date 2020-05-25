Open taverns and bring alcohol closer to the people, say liquor outlet owners

Several liquor traders' associations have teamed up to plead with the government to allow taverns and shebeens to operate during lockdown level 3.

The associations, which reportedly represent about 50,000 shebeens and taverns, say selling booze in the townships will be beneficial for the government's aim to quash the spread of the coronavirus.

The traders suggested that bringing alcohol closer to the people who consume it will ensure less overcrowding at major liquor outlets and reduce the need for travelling to buy booze, while also rejuvenating the township economy.

In a statement, the associations said: “With between 80% and 90% of alcohol sales in townships being driven by taverns and shebeens, only allowing alcohol retailers to open in level 3 will result in limited sales points, which are often located on the outskirts of townships. These points will be inundated with customers eager to purchase.