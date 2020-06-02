IN MEMES | LOL! The internet made #WhoIsSthoko trend and here’s why?
Skeem Saam fans made actress Innocent Sadiki and her identical twin sister Millicent Mashile top the Twitter trends list on Monday, after they realised they couldn't tell them apart.
While some people know that Innocent, who plays Sthoko on the SABC 1 soapie, has a twin, those that weren't privy to that information took to the timeline to ask whether the news of the twin was indeed fact.
Things got hopelessly hilarious when tweeps started demanding that Mantuli (Sthoko's on- screen mother) explain herself.
“How can Mantuli keep such a big secret?” one tweep asked. “The real question is, can Skeem Saam producers even tell when Sthoko is the one who pitched up at work?” another asked.
Fans had a hilarious debate, going back and forth about all the potential possibilities the writers of the soapie could slot into the story, just because there's “two Sthokos” in the world.
Check out the hilarious reactions below.
#SkeemSaam So vele they don’t know who I am ??? #Sthoko pic.twitter.com/Osw0j2OXEw— Innocent Sadiki (@innosadiki) June 1, 2020
I can’t believe some people actually think I would go to work for #Sthoko 😂 guys acting is complicated #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/SSc81OS3RI— Millicent Mashile (@MillyMashile) June 1, 2020
Just consulted my ancestors , Sthoko is the one on the right otherwise MaNtuli has a lot of explaining to do, not only to me bt to @SkeemSaam3 @cent_twinz pic.twitter.com/2Ar3J8aVrq— Sbonga Mathobela (@Mathobelasbonga) June 1, 2020
😂they both are Sthoko...when one is shooting a scene with the Seakamelas the other is shooting with the principal at school. pic.twitter.com/edr9nfkhk0— Mpumelelo (@Mpumelelo_Mlaba) June 1, 2020
Can you post some of your baby pictures i want to see something 😩💕🙃🤔 #sthoko @innosadiki pic.twitter.com/Q1LJG5bQ9a— george (@georgegottheju2) June 1, 2020