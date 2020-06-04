IN MEMES | 'The River' fans left shook by Lindiwe’s emo side
It seems that Emma may be Lindiwe's most worthy opponent yet and fans were made privy to this info when they saw just how much the whole “Zolani married Emma” situation made Lindiwe emotional and irrational.
Fans of the matriarch have only seen Lindiwe “weak” a couple of times since the beginning of the popular telenovela and they were shocked at how an amateur villain like Emma, could bring her to her knees.
It's not that they've lost faith in their fave evil person but fans can't help but praise Emma for her stunning work in rubbing salt into Lindiwe's wounds.
At the moment, Lindiwe seems too emo to think straight and do what needs to be done. An emotional Lindiwe rarely appears and when she does, she's often unwelcome because her fans give her only two minutes of weakness per episode and the rest of it, sis needs to boss up!
Meanwhile, Zolani is blinded by love so bad that fans fear what he'll become when he realises that Emma has been using him to get into Lindiwe's financial pants.
Let's just say, things are so bad that fans are willing to “kill” Emma on Lindiwe's behalf. Check out some of the reactions.
I don’t know this Lindiwe, this isn’t my goat. She’s so weak and emotional. Fix this please #TheRiver1Magic pic.twitter.com/EB3ixAtCNv— Blair. (@MissThembeka) June 3, 2020
Emma needs to die now #TheRiver1Magic pic.twitter.com/dku6CZyKaI— Lindiwe Mthimunye (@TheRealLeendy) June 3, 2020
Lindiwe I'm here if you need help to rid emma, just blink and I'll do the rest... #TheRiver1Magic pic.twitter.com/CNyjHVLjeD— Itu (@itumeleng12012) June 2, 2020
So vele no one except Lindiwe sees right through this Emma girl? Yah no Zweli,Andile and Zolani are dumb dumber and dumbest yazi. None even bothered to ask the girl about her parents? #TheRiver1Magic pic.twitter.com/sSkgGJ6b01— SindiDlathuFans (@FansOfS_Dlathu) June 3, 2020
At this point, I’d even kill Emma on behalf of Lindiwe #TheRiver1Magic pic.twitter.com/NisPN9qxm3— WaRren... (@WarrenMsimanga_) June 3, 2020
#TheRiver1Magic we just need to put #BlackVinegarAndSalt under Lindiwe's mattress so she could get the job done pic.twitter.com/YY2Nct6lw0— Millionaire Dreams (@Bima_Thabo) June 3, 2020
I'm not predictable, I'm consistent -— TONY (@_MTony1) June 3, 2020
Lindiwe Dikana#TheRiver1Magic pic.twitter.com/yD11s89YRt
Emma & Zolani got married privately— 1 day at a time 💕 (@Duchess_45) June 3, 2020
Haaibo ngiyamvuma uEmma 😂
She's outsmarting Lindiwe and it's unbelievable
But lapho ayombamba khona 🙆♀️#TheRiver1Magic pic.twitter.com/9MX3rCiUeh
How long do we have to wait till Lindiwe kills Emma #TheRiver1Magic pic.twitter.com/bvGTCB8pn1— Keamogetswe.JK (@trashystiletto) June 3, 2020
Emma is trying to come between Zolani and Lindiwe. She doesn't know Lindiwe shame. She must ask since she's not listening to Beauty. The day Zolani knows her true motives go tlo nkga go sa bola.— Nthabiseng Mitchell (@shireenhlalele) June 3, 2020
This Combo - Very dangerous!!!#TheRiver1Magic pic.twitter.com/3L83ly9nvM