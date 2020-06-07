DJ Fresh calls for hair salons to open: People are dying of hunger

As Mzansi settles into level three of the lockdown imposed to help curb the spread of Covid-19, many businesses such as hair salons have been suffocating due to lack of income.

DJ Fresh took a moment to remind the leaders that entrepreneurs were struggling.

The DJ took to his Twitter TL and tagged President Cyril Ramaphosa and cooperative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma in his tweets, asking them not to forget the hair salon and barbershop owners currently not allowed to operate under level three of the nationwide lockdown.

DJ Fresh said these business owners were dying of hunger.