DJ Fresh calls for hair salons to open: People are dying of hunger

07 June 2020 - 16:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
DJ Fresh has spoken up on behalf the barbers and hair stylist struggling during lockdown.
DJ Fresh has spoken up on behalf the barbers and hair stylist struggling during lockdown.
Image: Simphiwe Mkhwanazi

As Mzansi settles into level three of the lockdown imposed to help curb the spread of Covid-19, many businesses such as hair salons have been suffocating due to lack of income.

DJ Fresh took a moment to remind the leaders that entrepreneurs were struggling.

The DJ took to his Twitter TL and tagged President Cyril Ramaphosa and cooperative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma in his tweets, asking them not to forget the hair salon and barbershop owners currently not allowed to operate under level three of the nationwide lockdown.

DJ Fresh said these business owners were dying of hunger.

Fresh explained that hair salons are some of the institutions that were sanitising long before the pandemic, and said they should be given a chance to operate with the necessary coronavirus protocols in place.

The TL praised the DJ for speaking up for the "voiceless", and expressed their hopes that the country's leaders would consider his plea.

