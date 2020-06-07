DJ Fresh calls for hair salons to open: People are dying of hunger
As Mzansi settles into level three of the lockdown imposed to help curb the spread of Covid-19, many businesses such as hair salons have been suffocating due to lack of income.
DJ Fresh took a moment to remind the leaders that entrepreneurs were struggling.
The DJ took to his Twitter TL and tagged President Cyril Ramaphosa and cooperative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma in his tweets, asking them not to forget the hair salon and barbershop owners currently not allowed to operate under level three of the nationwide lockdown.
DJ Fresh said these business owners were dying of hunger.
Dumelang Bagolo @CyrilRamaphosa @DlaminiZuma PLEASE consider allowing salons and barbershops to operate?! Obviously under strict #Covid19 protocols! Batho ba tshwerwe ke tlala 🥺💔— DJ Fresh (Big Dawg) (@DJFreshSA) June 4, 2020
Fresh explained that hair salons are some of the institutions that were sanitising long before the pandemic, and said they should be given a chance to operate with the necessary coronavirus protocols in place.
The same way there was when I went to the dentist and to get my flu shot the other day!!! OBVIOUSLY where it applies it must happen, stop being simple!! Hair care traders BEEN sanitising tools of trade .... they are not far off ITO compliance!!— DJ Fresh (Big Dawg) (@DJFreshSA) June 4, 2020
The TL praised the DJ for speaking up for the "voiceless", and expressed their hopes that the country's leaders would consider his plea.