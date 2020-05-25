DJ Fresh talks about how his generation 'gave each other a hand'
DJ Fresh has reflected on when he first entered the music industry, saying artists back then used to look out for each other.
The 947 radio host took a walk down memory lane recently, sharing pictures of himself with Oskido through the years.
He used the opportunity to preach that no-one is self-made and that people should "pay it forward" by helping others.
“No matter how “Self Made” you believe you are, SOMEBODY gave you an opportunity! Pay it forward!!” - Angazi Ubani pic.twitter.com/9ozwE9hMhR— DJ Fresh (Big Dawg) (@DJFreshSA) May 21, 2020
Fresh soon also had fans reminiscing, with some recounting their experiences talking to him and submitting music when he was at YFM.
The DJ responded to one follower's tale of submitting his music and having it played on the way home, by saying the station gave him the freedom to drop hot new music.
Fresh joked that his show was the "Fakaza of the time", a nod to the music sharing website known to leak music ahead of its official release.
HAHAHAHAHA!!! I remember that! I actually miss that about YFM!!! They trusted us with such!!! I would get to work at 4am and @djcleo1 or #Arthur or Mzekezeke Would be waiting outside with brand BRAND new music for me to drop!! My show was the #Fakaza of the time!!! https://t.co/X6Xcbf6MHB— DJ Fresh (Big Dawg) (@DJFreshSA) May 22, 2020
He later encouraged followers not to give up on their dreams, even when things seemed nearly hopeless.
"For 5 years nobody responded to a single radio demo I sent out. It’s key that you don’t allow all of that to affect your self belief, especially if you know for sure that you have something good to offer. Then stay steadfast and resolute!"
I know that feeling bro 😔 for 5 Years nobody responded to a single radio demo I sent out!! It’s key that you don’t allow all of that to affect your self belief ..., ESPECIALLY if you know for sure, that you have something good to Offer!! Then stay steadfast and resolute!!!— DJ Fresh (Big Dawg) (@DJFreshSA) May 22, 2020