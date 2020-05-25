TshisaLIVE

DJ Fresh talks about how his generation 'gave each other a hand'

25 May 2020 - 06:00 By Kyle Zeeman
DJ Fresh says people in the industry would look out for each other.
Image: DJ Fresh's Instagram

DJ Fresh has reflected on when he first entered the music industry, saying artists back then used to look out for each other.

The 947 radio host took a walk down memory lane recently, sharing pictures of himself with Oskido through the years.

He used the opportunity to preach that no-one is self-made and that people should "pay it forward" by helping others.

Fresh soon also had fans reminiscing, with some recounting their experiences talking to him and submitting music when he was at YFM.

The DJ responded to one follower's tale of submitting his music and having it played on the way home, by saying the station gave him the freedom to drop hot new music.

Fresh joked that his show was the "Fakaza of the time", a nod to the music sharing website known to leak music ahead of its official release.

He later encouraged followers not to give up on their dreams, even when things seemed nearly hopeless.

"For 5 years nobody responded to a single radio demo I sent out. It’s key that you don’t allow all of that to affect your self belief, especially if you know for sure that you have something good to offer. Then stay steadfast and resolute!"

