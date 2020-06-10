TshisaLIVE

Felicia Mabuza-Suttle mourns the death of her baby sister Thandi Mabuza

10 June 2020 - 13:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Felicia Mabuza-Suttle has reflected on the good times she shared with her younger sister Thandi Mabuza.
Felicia Mabuza-Suttle has reflected on the good times she shared with her younger sister Thandi Mabuza.
Image: Gallo Images / Sowetan / Vathiswa Ruselo

Media mogul Felicia Mabuza-Suttle's timeline has been flooded with messages of condolences since she took to Twitter to share that her younger sister, Thandi Mabuza, has died.

Felicia said hours before she knew the reason for her restlessness, sleep evaded her and  for reasons she couldn't understand at the time the gospel song Amazing Grace kept playing in her head.

“Last night I couldn't sleep. For some reason Amazing Grace was playing over and over in my head. I woke up to the saddest news that my little sister, Thandi Mabuza, passed on”.

The veteran TV presenter did not divulge any details on the cause of her sister's death, but opened up about the heartbreak she felt.

“It can't be true. From age four, I was a mother to Thandi and Pam, after the death of our father and mother,” she said.

Felicia reminisced about the good times they shared and how their sisterhood was one of a kind. She remembered specifically how Thandi was always at her side growing up.

Remembering my little sister Thandi Mabuza. She was always by my side growing up,” she said.

Simphiwe Dana, Melanie Bala and Rami Chuene were among the people that shared messages of condolences for Felicia.

RELATED ARTICLES

Penny Lebyane on celeb reading drive: 'In America, they have a similar campaign'

"I did nothing wrong. I support a great initiative that means well and it's for a greater good," Penny said.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Bonang Matheba credits her presenting swag to V-Mash: She was everything I wanted to be

"Thank you for igniting my fire. Rest in peace," Bonang said.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Felicia Mabuza-Suttle: When will a woman become president of SA?

Felicia wants to see a female president in SA
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Felicia Mabuza-Suttle on Winnie Mandela: 'Courageous women are bent on fighting injustice'

Felicia Mabuza-Suttle has reflected on Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's courage
News
3 months ago

Most read

  1. Inside Vuyo Ngcukana's surprise dinner with bae TshisaLIVE
  2. AKA responds to fans giving him props for loving his bae boldly: Thank you, ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Inside the Prince Kaybee vs DJ Black Coffee twar! TshisaLIVE
  4. IN MEMES | 'The River' fans are going crazy over the Lindiwe vs Zolani war! TshisaLIVE
  5. Ferguson Films wish Menzi Ngubane a speedy recovery ahead of 'The Queen' debut ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

From cooking to crime: Meet Joburg's illicit cigarette traders
Turning water into sanitiser: Joburg NPO's innovative use of water purification ...
X