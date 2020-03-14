Felicia Mabuza-Suttle: When will a woman become president of SA?

As the leading female candidates in the 2020 US elections pulled out of the race, SA-born TV talk show host Felicia Mabuza-Suttle asked when SA would be ready for a female president.

Felicia took to social media to reflect on women leaders in politics, as Elizabeth Warren withdrew her bid for the White House.

“When will a woman become president in the US or even in my country, SA? In celebration of International Women's Day [on Sunday], let's ensure that every woman and especially every little girl should know that, yes, they can become president.”

She said it was a long fight and, quoting Warren, said women would continue to persist until they reached their goal.