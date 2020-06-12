Masasa Mbangeni hits back at claims 'Scandal!' will go downhill without her

Masasa's departure comes just weeks after Scandal! said goodbye to veteran actress Kgomotso Christopher.

When fans shared their fear that the show was bleeding talent and may lose viewers as a result, Masasa moved to calm the situation.

She said that the show would go on without her and other talented actors, because it was “the nature of the work”.

“The nature of storytelling is the coming and going of characters or else it becomes stagnant. It’s allowed. It’s the nature of the work,” she said.