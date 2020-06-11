Fans in mourning over Masasa 'Scandal!' exit, but here's what she'll be doing next

Scandal! fans were left heartbroken on Wednesday after popular character Thembeka Shezi died.

The villain, played by actress Masasa Mbangeni was shot and killed by her rival Mthunzi Mayisa.

It all happened so suddenly that fans couldn't believe their eyes.

As they struggled to make sense of it all, some hoped that she may return, like she did when Masasa came back to the show late last year.

Sadly, the star dashed all hopes of that happening.

“Friend she’s really gone. Dead dead! Won’t be coming back as a ghost (they didn’t teach me how to act a ghost at Wits) let’s leave her be now. Let’s allow me an opportunity to play other amazing wonderful things or be a mom or be something other than her. It’s okay,” she told fans on Twitter.

She also gave fans a glimpse of life after Scandal!, hinting at taking a small break to get herself right before returning to screens.