Fans in mourning over Masasa 'Scandal!' exit, but here's what she'll be doing next
Scandal! fans were left heartbroken on Wednesday after popular character Thembeka Shezi died.
The villain, played by actress Masasa Mbangeni was shot and killed by her rival Mthunzi Mayisa.
It all happened so suddenly that fans couldn't believe their eyes.
As they struggled to make sense of it all, some hoped that she may return, like she did when Masasa came back to the show late last year.
Sadly, the star dashed all hopes of that happening.
“Friend she’s really gone. Dead dead! Won’t be coming back as a ghost (they didn’t teach me how to act a ghost at Wits) let’s leave her be now. Let’s allow me an opportunity to play other amazing wonderful things or be a mom or be something other than her. It’s okay,” she told fans on Twitter.
She also gave fans a glimpse of life after Scandal!, hinting at taking a small break to get herself right before returning to screens.
Surviving a global pandemic & revisiting why she’s an artist. What that means and all the complications that some with it . In her spare time she’s nursing her mental health and loving the love of her life Gwydion ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/70QVXuDwXo— Bhut’ Masasa (@MsMasasa) June 10, 2020
Meanwhile, heartbroken fans flooded Twitter with tributes to Thembeka, landing the hashtag #RIPThembekaShezi on the top of the trends list.
No more new memes 💔you served us. salute to Thembeka😭😭😭😭#RIPTHEMBEKASHEZI pic.twitter.com/iqbxE5DBd8— Saphokazipayi (@SaphokaziMnguni) June 11, 2020
Ahh this is sad af 💔I hated her most of the times 😅 but do rest well Thembi Shezi #etvScandal #RIPTHEMBEKASHEZI pic.twitter.com/4jJPRe6ZE9— Prince Kingsley Lerato Mentor ⚕️ (@princekmentor) June 11, 2020
#RIPTHEMBEKASHEZI#uMalambane#ifb— Trends RSA (@RsaTrends) June 11, 2020
When the writers bring you back to a show, only to kill your Character 😢. pic.twitter.com/WxKRbGcMhT
Lala ngoxolo thembeka ❤️💔😂😂 #RIPTHEMBEKASHEZI pic.twitter.com/tyHvPmZFvc— Mxhosa Ndim ❤️🇦🇺 (@LiyabonaFada11) June 11, 2020