Palesa Madisakwane: Office gossip will destroy your career and character

TV personality Palesa Madisakwane has dropped words of wisdom for young professionals entering the entertainment industry.

In her young message to hopefuls, Palesa said it is important to always keep a level head and not get caught up in office gossip.

She also touched on the competitive nature of the industry, and the importance of having the mentality and willingness to learn.

In her post, Palesa's said: "It is a very competitive and contested space and not for the faint-hearted. But what will take you far is being humble and having a teachable spirit."

She also warned them to be careful about the people they surround themselves with, saying office gossip will land them with tarnished careers.

"Be careful of the people you keep in the office space, be careful who you listen to and do your all to keep away from office gossip. Office gossip will destroy your career and your character"

Palesa concluded by describing the industry as "full of jealousy and suckers".

"It’s a very small industry and word travels faster than speed boats, so anywhere you want to work you will be judged by your character and behaviour first and references. This is motherly and sisterly advice - stay away from office gossip."