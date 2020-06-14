TshisaLIVE

Palesa Madisakwane: Office gossip will destroy your career and character

14 June 2020 - 16:00 By Masego Seemela
Palesa Madisakwane has words of wisdom for up-and-coming artists.
Image: Palesa Madisakwane via Instagram

TV personality Palesa Madisakwane has dropped words of wisdom for young professionals entering the entertainment industry.

In her young message to hopefuls, Palesa said it is important to always keep a level head and not get caught up in office gossip.

She also touched on the competitive nature of the industry, and the importance of having the mentality and willingness to learn.

In her post, Palesa's said: "It is a very competitive and contested space and not for the faint-hearted. But what will take you far is being humble and having a teachable spirit."

She also warned them to be careful about the people they surround themselves with, saying office gossip will land them with tarnished careers. 

"Be careful of the people you keep in the office space, be careful who you listen to and do your all to keep away from office gossip. Office gossip will destroy your career and your character"

Palesa concluded by describing the industry as "full of jealousy and suckers".

"It’s a very small industry and word travels faster than speed boats, so anywhere you want to work you will be judged by your character and behaviour first and references. This is  motherly and sisterly advice - stay away from office gossip."

In March, Palesa dropped pearls of wisdom when she told people to be cautious about who they let into their life. 

The businesswoman revealed how she “learnt the hard way” when it comes to toxic relationships, and warned her followers about those who want to bring you down with them.

The actress shared her history of toxic friendships on Instagram, urging her followers to be mindful of whom they allow in their space or spend their time with.

Palesa said: “Be very careful of the people you allow into your life. Some people carry spiritual burdens and if you spend time with them they will rub off on you.”

She said spending time in a toxic type of friendship or relationship will only set one back in life.

“They are a setback in your life and they will pull you down with them. Some people out there are bitter and angry and they will do anything to pull you down. Stay away from such relationships. I learnt the hard way.”

