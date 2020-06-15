TshisaLIVE

Nambitha Ben-Mazwi opens up about being diagnosed with endometriosis

"This has been the toughest time of my life, but with the storm, I have seen and felt God cover me like no other".

15 June 2020 - 08:00 By Masego Seemela
Actress Nambitha Ben-Mazwi details her journey with endometriosis.
Image: Instagram/Nambitha Ben-Mazwi

Actress Nambitha Ben-Mazwi has lifted the lid on the toll being diagnosed with endometriosis has taken on her.  

Endometriosis is an often painful disorder in which tissue similar to the tissue that normally lines the inside of the female uterus, the endometrium, grows outside their uterus.

Nambitha took to Instagram to detail her journey since she went for emergency surgery in May.

“On May 25, I underwent emergency surgery. A number of procedures were done, above and beyond being diagnosed with stage 1 endometriosis. This has been the toughest time of my life.”

Although she described it her as toughest time yet, Nambitha believes she got strength from a higher power.

“But with the storm, I have seen and felt God cover me like no other. I have been very quiet, and understandably so. I haven’t been myself because, wow, it’s been a lot.

“It’s been a whirlwind of emotions, leading up to the surgery and finding out the news. The recovery hasn’t been smooth sailing, but now I am in a much better place. A more peaceful place and am surrounded only with love.”

The former The Queen actress said she'd reveal more on illness and female reproductive health when the time was right.

But for now, I want to say thank you to my family. It’s been hard doing this far from them and away from home, but I have felt them. My mom (that woman I cry thinking about how amazing she is) has nursed me virtually to a better place.”

She also thanked everyone who had been there for her during her journey as she was currently on a six-week recovery stay at home.

“My friends who have been there for me, thank you. I also apologise in advance to those dear to me who didn’t know. I wanted the space to deal with this in my own way, and announcing to all those close to me was already giving me anxiety as I didn’t want many to worry.

“God has done something amazing during this painful, trying time, He has sent me #endowarriors who have found their way to me. You know who you all are. No-one fully understands this fight, much like endometriosis sisters.”

