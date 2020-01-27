Actress Nambitha Ben-Mazwi on playing Shaqueesha

While actress Nambitha Ben-Mazwi has been applauded for nailing her role as Shaqueesha on The Queen, she's admitted the role helps her push boundaries.

As her character is set to take to crazier and darker sights, Nambitha assured viewers they were in for an emotional ride.

In an Instagram post, the actress said she appreciated the love and support she received from viewers, and said her character was going to surprise them even more.

“What a ride it’s been thus far, and it has only just begun. Your feedback keeps blowing me away. This role was a challenge. Truly depicting the parameters of a paranoid schizophrenic has been an emotional ride, and watching it, even more hectic.”