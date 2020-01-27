Actress Nambitha Ben-Mazwi on playing Shaqueesha
While actress Nambitha Ben-Mazwi has been applauded for nailing her role as Shaqueesha on The Queen, she's admitted the role helps her push boundaries.
As her character is set to take to crazier and darker sights, Nambitha assured viewers they were in for an emotional ride.
In an Instagram post, the actress said she appreciated the love and support she received from viewers, and said her character was going to surprise them even more.
“What a ride it’s been thus far, and it has only just begun. Your feedback keeps blowing me away. This role was a challenge. Truly depicting the parameters of a paranoid schizophrenic has been an emotional ride, and watching it, even more hectic.”
Speaking to True Love magazine, she explained how she got her role on The Queen.
“I received the script around 5pm and had to audition first thing in the morning. I was thrown in the deep end and had to rely on what I know, make it my own and add a bit of ‘Lady Nam’ to it.
“The day after my audition, I received a call to say that I got the role. We negotiated from then onwards, and here I am.”