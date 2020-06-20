Idols SA star Lloyiso Gijana: 'Why do men feel entitled to women’s bodies?'

Lloyiso Gijana blew Mzansi away with his melodic voice during his Idols SA journey in 2015, and is now using his pipes to fight femicide.

The star posted a heartfelt tribute to victims of gender-based violence in SA this week on Instagram.

In a video, Lloyiso sang an emotional song titled Madoda Sabelani (Men respond) that will give you goosebumps.