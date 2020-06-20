Idols SA star Lloyiso Gijana: 'Why do men feel entitled to women’s bodies?'
Lloyiso Gijana blew Mzansi away with his melodic voice during his Idols SA journey in 2015, and is now using his pipes to fight femicide.
The star posted a heartfelt tribute to victims of gender-based violence in SA this week on Instagram.
In a video, Lloyiso sang an emotional song titled Madoda Sabelani (Men respond) that will give you goosebumps.
He wrote in the post that our women, sisters and mothers are fighting for their lives in a world where women are killed daily.
“Why are we so quiet as men, when all we hear is a women’s cry? Why do men feel entitled to women’s bodies?” he asked.
The musician believes that men should be protesting and standing up for women. He said the best way to fight gender-based violence is for men to stand together for women
“If women can’t fight for themselves, then who will fight for them.”