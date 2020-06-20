TshisaLIVE

WATCH | This video of Ntando Duma's baby Sbahle will make your day!

She's totally adorable!

20 June 2020 - 13:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Ntando Duma's baby girl, Sbahle, is super cute.
Image: Instagram/Sbahle Lisakhanya Mzizi
Image: Instagram/Sbahle Lisakhanya Mzizi

Baby Sbahle Mzizi topped the Twitter trends list earlier this week and if you watch the video behind the trends, you will understand why.

Forget all these Instagram slay queens and kings that finish up your data with nothing but fake lifestyles, because the future of social media is the cute and totes adorable Sbahle.

Ntando's baby girl serves nothing but cuteness on her YouTube channel and her latest “unboxing time” video left tweeps super-impressed. Her reactions are just everything!

More than her undeniable cuteness factor, Sbahle's respect towards her mommy and the lil dramatic sparkle in her eyes as she saw the clothes and shoes her mother bought for her won over everybody.

“Wow! Oh my gosh, thank you mommy,” she squealed happily.

Watch the cute video below.

