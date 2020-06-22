PR stunt or Nah? Cassper Nyovest: I'm more excited about being a dad to a beautiful baby boy

Rapper Cassper Nyovest had fans in celebratory mode on Monday after revealing that he's apparently set to become a dad for the first time.

Posting a picture of an “ultrasound” on an album cover, Cassper announced that he's expecting a baby boy with his partner.

“I'm going to be a father any minute now so I decided to name my album AMN (Any Minute Now). The album cover is an actual scan of my son in his beautiful mother's womb.”

The album is set to be released in September.

“I am excited about this album but I'm more excited about being a dad to a beautiful baby boy. AMN drops September 11th,” he added.

Though Cassper did not confirm who the mother of his child is, the “ultrasound” listed the name Thobeka, where the mother's name would ordinarily be.

The star has long been linked to Instagram star Thobeka Majozi.