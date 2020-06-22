TshisaLIVE

PR stunt or Nah? Cassper Nyovest: I'm more excited about being a dad to a beautiful baby boy

The rapper sent social media into a frenzy after he shared 'scan of his unborn son' ...

22 June 2020 - 12:59 By Kyle Zeeman
Cassper Nyovest shared an ultrasound on Twitter on Monday.
Image: Instagram/Cassper Nyovest

Rapper Cassper Nyovest had fans in celebratory mode on Monday after revealing that he's apparently set to become a dad for the first time.

Posting a picture of an “ultrasound” on an album cover, Cassper announced that he's expecting a baby boy with his partner.

“I'm going to be a father any minute now so I decided to name my album AMN (Any Minute Now). The album cover is an actual scan of my son in his beautiful mother's womb.”

The album is set to be released in September.

“I am excited about this album but I'm more excited about being a dad to a beautiful baby boy. AMN drops September 11th,” he added.

Though Cassper did not confirm who the mother of his child is, the “ultrasound” listed the name Thobeka, where the mother's name would ordinarily be.

The star has long been linked to Instagram star Thobeka Majozi.

While many were overjoyed at the news, others were a bit more cautious and claimed that it may be a publicity stunt.

Attempts to contact Cassper's management for comment were unsuccessful at the time of publishing this article, and this story will be updated once received.

Meanwhile, the rapper found himself dominating the Twitter trends list over the news.

