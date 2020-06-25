Covid-19 halts Rhythm City and Scandal! production

A week after Muvhango announced that it had halted production due to the Covid-19 pandemic, two hit e.tv soapies Rhythm City and Scandal! have paused shooting after positive cases of the coronavirus had been recorded on set.

e.tv publicist Lerato Maboi confirmed to TshisaLIVE on Thursday that the productions had been put on ice and said those affected were self-isolating.

"e.tv can confirm that positive cases of Covid-19 have been recorded on two of its weekday soapies Rhythm City and Scandal!. Both sets of the local production premises have been shut down and undertaking the necessary testing for exposed cast and crew members.

"The sets have undergone deep cleaning to further minimize the risk of contamination, in accordance with Covid-19 protocols. Affected individuals are currently undergoing self-isolation until the end of the stipulated 14-day period."

She said filming would resume when "it is appropriate to do so".

"e.tv, Quizzical Pictures and Ochre Media will continue to monitor the health of affected employees. Filming will resume when it is appropriate to do so."

The news comes as radio station Kaya FM confirmed that it had closed its premises, due to a confirmed Covid-19 case amongst staff.

"Our company of 97 employees have been informed, and we as a company are managing the potential for further exposure pending the results of other employee’s tests," the stations said in a statement.

Last week, Muvhango series producer Herbert Hadebe confirmed that the soapie had been halted, after one of their employees revealed that they may have been exposed to the virus off the set.

“We are prioritising safety of all staff members. We will be constantly monitoring the evolving situation and adapting our efforts and responses. We will continue working together with the SABC as we comply with Covid-19 regulations,” said Hadebe.

Earlier this month, SABC 1's Skeem Saam stopped working due to the risk of exposing the rest of the cast and crew members.

Cast and crew of 1 Magic's The River were also forced to stop work after a crew member tested positive for Covid-19.

“After we received the news of the colleague testing positive, we immediately asked the cast and crew who came into contact with the member to go into self-isolation,” the production said in a statement.

Sowetan reported last week that production on the show has since resumed.