'The hospitals aren't ready' - Bob Mabena loses grandmother to Covid-19

Radio veteran Bob Mabena is mourning the death of his grandmother to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The star revealed on Sunday that his grandmother had died just days earlier after contracting the disease.

Sharing his condolences with a follower who had lost his mother, Bob recounted how his grandmother had contracted the disease while she was being treated in hospital for a lung infection.

He said within three days she had died.

“The hospitals aren’t ready,” he said.