Florence Masebe on Covid-19: People are dying yet others are partying, we're going to see flames

Veteran actress Florence Masebe has expressed her concern about people taking the dangers of Covid-19 too lightly when the statistics should be having the opposite effect on them.

The actress took to Twitter to share her thoughts on people who were living their best lives and partying during level three of the national lockdown.

“People are dying, yet others are partying. We are going to see flames,” she said.

Florence said this on the back of SA having recently surpassed 100,000 coronavirus cases and an ever increasing death toll.

She expressed grave concern for those living like the virus would bypass them.

“It's been hitting home all along. Now it's just scary. People we know are getting sick, not just testing positive. Others are still carrying on like there is no pandemic or that it doesn't apply to them.”