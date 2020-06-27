TshisaLIVE

Florence Masebe on Covid-19: People are dying yet others are partying, we're going to see flames

The star slams people living in oblivion as many others face real danger of Covid-19

27 June 2020 - 13:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Florence Masebe is worried that people are being reckless.
Florence Masebe is worried that people are being reckless.
Image: Via Instagram

Veteran actress Florence Masebe has expressed her concern about people taking the dangers of Covid-19 too lightly when the statistics should be having the opposite effect on them.

The actress took to Twitter to share her thoughts on people who were living their best lives and partying during level three of the national lockdown.

People are dying, yet others are partying. We are going to see flames,” she said.

Florence said this on the back of SA having recently surpassed 100,000 coronavirus cases and an ever increasing death toll.

She expressed grave concern for those living like the virus would bypass them.

It's been hitting home all along. Now it's just scary. People we know are getting sick, not just testing positive. Others are still carrying on like there is no pandemic or that it doesn't apply to them.”

Florence isn't the only one worried about people's reckless behaviour during these dangerous times.

Maps Maponyane shared a similar concern just the other day.

It's wild, we're reading infection and death stats from Covid-19 like it's the weather report, and everyone just keeps it moving.”

MORE

Florence Masebe is not taking any chances during lockdown, she has her own home studio

Florence has this working from home thing on lock.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

As actors return to set, Florence Masebe wants answers on how they will be kept safe

Meanwhile Zola Hashatsi has called for a shutdown of entertainment industry amid Covid-19
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Flo Masebe: The Covid-19 count keeps rising, yet we're looking for ways to beat the lockdown rules

‘The daily count keeps rising. Yet here we are still looking for ways to beat the lockdown rules'
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Flo Masebe unimpressed with coronavirus WhatsApp service not including more languages

‘It doesn’t sit well with me that the service left out other languages. As if the virus discriminates.'
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Nobody owes you s**t!, says Somizi after celeb ‘friends’ decline to ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Fans can't handle all the drama Shaka's return is bringing to 'The Queen' TshisaLIVE
  3. LISTEN | Gomora's Siphesihle Ndaba on how Oprah Winfrey helped change her life TshisaLIVE
  4. Steve Harvey & T.I. collabs: Here’s why the whole world is tripping over Nasty ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Atandwa Kani’s open letter to racist white people: 'We can only take so much' TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

How Liverpool’s African players helped the team win the Premier League
Juju talks VBS, states there has been no internal EFF report
X