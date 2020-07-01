TshisaLIVE

Trevor Noah & 'The Daily Show' scoop LGBTIQ+ critics Dorian TV Award nomination

Kyle Zeeman Reporter
01 July 2020 - 13:00
Trevor Noah's show has been nominated for the first Dorian TV Awards.
Image: Trevor Noah via Instagram

Trevor Noah and The Daily Show keep collecting award nominations like an A student at a prize giving ceremony, cracking the nod at the Society of LGBTQI+ Entertainment Critics (Galeca) inaugural Dorian TV Awards on Tuesday.  

Trevor is nominated for the prestigious Wilde Wit award, which honours a performer, writer or commentator whose observations “both challenge and amuse”. The award's name is a nod to poet and playwright Oscar Wilde.

He is up against Dan Levy, Randy Rainbow, Hannah Gadsby and Cate Blanchett.

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah will go up against Cheer, Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Visible: Out on Television and The Rachel Maddow Show in the Best Current Affairs category.

Winners will be announced on August 21.

The Dorian Awards were launched in 2009 to “explore and celebrate both mainstream and LGBTQ-centered content”. The organisation comprises of about 240 professional journalists. This year the awards have moved from only awarding films to hosting TV awards.

Trevor was nominated in both the Grammys and Critics Choice Awards this year, losing in  both events.

He and The Daily Show did walk away with seven awards in May at the prestigious Webby Awards, dubbed by some as the “Emmy’s for internet content”,

