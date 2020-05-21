Trevor Noah wins 7 Webbys as 'The Daily Show' rakes in the numbers

Comedian Trevor Noah is on cloud nine after he and The Daily Show with Trevor Noah won seven awards at the prestigious Webby Awards, dubbed by some as the “Emmy’s for internet content”.

The awards, held by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (Iadas), honour “the best of the internet” each year. Each category is divided into a Webby Award, chosen by members of the academy, and a Webby People’s Voice, awarded by the voting public.

Each year, The Webby People’s Voice Awards garner millions of votes from all over the world. And it seems Trevor was a big hit with both the academy and fans.

The star walked away with the Webby Award for Best Web Personality/Host, Video and the Webby Award and Webby People’s Voice Award for Comedy: Shortform, Video.

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah won a Webby Award and Webby People’s Voice Award in the Humour, Social category.

Far from a one-trick pony, Trevor's luminary podcast The Trevor Noah Podcast won a Webby Award and Webby People’s Voice Award for News & Politics, Podcasts.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Trevor celebrated his latest wins with a hilarious video and thanked his team for their hard work.