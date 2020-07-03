'Fan' Zandie Khumalo sets aside feud to pay tribute to sister Kelly
Zandie Khumalo has put aside her feud with sister Kelly, gushing over the star's latest project.
Zandie and Kelly have been locked in a legal battle after a disagreement earlier this year, but Zandie took to Instagram on Friday to pay tribute to her sister as “a fan from day one”.
However, she made it clear that she was not posting the message as Kelly's sister.
“I am a not posting this as your sister but I'm posting this as a fan from day one. What an amazing job you did on this song,” she wrote, alongside a snap of Kelly's single Empini.
Zandie said that Kelly continues to surprise and inspire her as an artist.
“One would think because I have been a fan for so long so I know what u are capable of but I will always be in awe of your talent and your ever evolving sound. From a fan to her idol and her superstar well done and I love you.”
Kelly and Zandie made headlines in February, when Zandie issued a statement saying she was “divorcing” her sister over claims Kelly had made about Zandie's husband, Mhlo Gumede.
Kelly had earlier distanced herself from an alleged scam which Mhlo was allegedly involved in.
Zandie later told TshisaLIVE that the feud was not a publicity stunt and she was only focused on her music career.
Speaking on Afternoon Express in May, Kelly said the dispute was now in the hands of lawyers, adding that the situation was “that bad”.
“Honestly, I am at peace with it. I am that one person who moved on when it is time to move on, whether you are family or not. When it is time to move on, it is time to move on.”