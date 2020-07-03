TshisaLIVE

'Fan' Zandie Khumalo sets aside feud to pay tribute to sister Kelly

Kyle Zeeman Reporter
03 July 2020 - 11:00
Sisters Kelly Khumalo, left, and Zandie Khumalo-Gumede are feuding.
Sisters Kelly Khumalo, left, and Zandie Khumalo-Gumede are feuding.
Image: Gallo Images / Frennie Shivambu

Zandie Khumalo has put aside her feud with sister Kelly, gushing over the star's latest project.

Zandie and Kelly have been locked in a legal battle after a disagreement earlier this year, but Zandie took to Instagram on Friday to pay tribute to her sister as “a fan from day one”.

However, she made it clear that she was not posting the message as Kelly's sister.

“I am a not posting this as your sister but I'm posting this as a fan from day one. What an amazing job you did on this song,” she wrote, alongside a snap of Kelly's single Empini.

Zandie said that Kelly continues to surprise and inspire her as an artist.

“One would think because I have been a fan for so long so I know what u are capable of but I will always be in awe of your talent and your ever evolving sound. From a fan to her idol and her superstar well done and I love you.”

Kelly and Zandie made headlines in February, when Zandie issued a statement saying she was “divorcing” her sister over claims Kelly had made about Zandie's husband, Mhlo Gumede.

Kelly had earlier distanced herself from an alleged scam which Mhlo was allegedly involved in.

Zandie later told TshisaLIVE that the feud was not a publicity stunt and she was only focused on her music career.

Speaking on Afternoon Express in May, Kelly said the dispute was now in the hands of lawyers, adding that the situation was “that bad”.

“Honestly, I am at peace with it. I am that one person who moved on when it is time to move on, whether you are family or not. When it is time to move on, it is time to move on.”

MORE

WATCH | Kelly Khumalo spills the tea on Zandie 'divorce' and THAT viral 'meltdown' video

"It’s now with lawyers, I have learnt to move on"
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Zandie K vs Kelly K part 2: I'm filing for a restraining order against Kelly!

After an alleged ambush, Zandie is ready to cut Kelly from her life
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago

Zandie Khumalo clears the air on Kelly K divorce: It wasn't a publicity stunt

"My statement was not a publicity stunt. Why would I go to social media and do that?"
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago

Most read

  1. Fans shooketh by Jada Pinkett Smith’s affair with August Alsina TshisaLIVE
  2. Somizi defends his cooking show amid claims other chefs are 'more deserving' TshisaLIVE
  3. DJ Zinhle’s masks sell out in days TshisaLIVE
  4. IN MEMES | 'Gomora’s' teacher & pupil fight sparks heated debate on Twitter TshisaLIVE
  5. Health challenges postpone Menzi Ngubane's 'The Queen' debut TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Naked evicted man opens SAPS case, returns to rebuilt home
Tshwane family goes car shopping with botched R5.7m UIF payout meant for 1,400 ...
X